ALTON, IL -- Age was no consideration as volunteers were lined up to help move the Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop, known as Miss Eunice’s Hatbox, to its temporary location in late June. Adam Hinkle, all of 2 years old and the grandson of AMH White Cross Auxiliary co-president Libby Knoche, was one of the hardest workers on moving day.

“He must have made 25 trips back and forth,” Libby said. “It was so cute, and he fell in love with a lot of the items. In fact, he was the first customer in the new location. He also bought something for his sister while he was here.”

Miss Eunice’s Hatbox has temporarily moved to the future History Room location just inside the Duncan Wing adjacent to the Beeby Wing connector lobby. Renovation and expansion of the gift shop’s usual location in the main Beeby Wing lobby is scheduled to begin soon, with the remodeled gift shop scheduled to open late this year.

Gift shop hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, as long as volunteers are available.

PHOTO BY DAVE WHALEY

White Cross Auxiliary co-presidents Libby Knoche, left, and Kathleen Turner got some help in moving items into the gift shop’s temporary location from Libby’s grandson, 2-year-old Adam Hinkle, and Kathleen’s 9-year-old son Jonathan.

