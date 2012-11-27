ALTON, IL – Santa knows all the places to go for the best gifts, and one of his main locations is Miss Eunice’s Hat Box – the gift shop at Alton Memorial Hospital. You can find out what Santa already knows by attending the gift shop’s second annual Christmas open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

The open house, chaired by AMH volunteer Barb Norman, will feature giveaways, free gift wrapping with a $20 purchase, 25 percent off all regularly discounted items (everything except magazines, flowers and candy), plus a chance to win a $50 Miss Eunice’s Hat Box gift certificate with every $20 purchase through the month of December.

Several items will be raffled off during the open house, including a Wally bag, a set of travel luggage as well as a set of Christmas caroler figurines. Light refreshments will also be served.

Miss Eunice’s Hat Box is the only area supplier of Coton Colors, handcrafted and colorful Christmas ornaments. The ornaments can be personalized during the open house for $5.

For more information, call the gift shop at 618-463-7493.

AMH volunteers, left to right, Tish Stubbs, Susie Pruetzel, Irene McLaughlin (volunteer coordinator) and Jane Hill with some of the items that will be raffled off during the gift shop’s Christmas open house on Thursday, Dec. 6.

