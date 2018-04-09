GODFREY— Alton Memorial EMS recently did a classroom presentation at North Godfrey Elementary School and the children were excited, but it was also a fulfilling day for the EMS personnel.

Alton Memorial EMS Manager Jason Bowman was part of the presentation and said reaching out to the community is something they pride themselves on with his ambulance service.

“We are one of the premier ambulance services and we get out and do a lot of public relations with businesses and schools,” he said. “We really enjoy doing this with the community. The career day at North Godfrey Elementary was wonderful. We did a question-and-answer session and then we answered questions about how to become a paramedic, EMT and more. There were a lot of questions.”

