Alton Memorial EMS manager Jason Bowman, far right, watches as Matt Halliday, far left, and James Schulte put a North Elementary School student on a stretcher and into the back of the ambulance during a career day at the Godfrey school on April 4. The student and his classmates learned a lot about the work of the Alton Memorial EMS team as well as getting a close view of the ambulance.

GODFREY— Alton Memorial EMS recently did a classroom presentation at North Godfrey Elementary School and the children were excited, but it was also a fulfilling day for the EMS personnel.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Memorial EMS Manager Jason Bowman was part of the presentation and said reaching out to the community is something they pride themselves on with his ambulance service.

“We are one of the premier ambulance services and we get out and do a lot of public relations with businesses and schools,” he said. “We really enjoy doing this with the community. The career day at North Godfrey Elementary was wonderful. We did a question-and-answer session and then we answered questions about how to become a paramedic, EMT and more. There were a lot of questions.”

More like this:

Sep 9, 2023 - Godfrey Tables Survival Flight Lease For Now

Oct 20, 2023 - Godfrey Road Set To Be Temporarily Closed Next Week - Detour Map Is Attached

Sep 22, 2023 - Godfrey Tables Survival Flight Lease Again

Sep 29, 2023 - Duck Pluckers Ball Raises Almost $175,000 - Another Ambulance For AMH Fleet On The Way

Sep 14, 2023 - "Doesn't Appear Of Natural Causes" - Troy Police Probe Female's Death

 