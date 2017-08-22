AMH employees take glimpse of solar eclipse on lunch hour
ALTON - A few dozen Alton Memorial employees went outside during the lunch hour to take a look at the solar eclipse visible in the region.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Angie Henry (left), the manager of AMH Surgical Services, along with Carla Christopher from Surgical Services. Behind them is Ryan Pirtle of AMH Emergency Preparedness. Ryan had an allotment of the eclipse viewing glasses that he was giving to people as they came and left at the hospital main entrance.