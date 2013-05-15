Dr. Geoffrey Turner holds Aubrey Nicole Grant shortly after Christine Grant (left of Dr. Turner) delivered Audrey via C section at Alton Memorial Hospital on April 24th. The staff of the AMH Family Birth Center around mother, baby, and doctor.



Christine Grant had a great experience with Dr. Geoffrey Turner, an OB/GYN at Alton Memorial Hospital, when her son was born two years ago. When it came time for her second child this spring, Christine wasn’t going to let a little thing like 400 miles get in the way.

Christine and her husband, Jay Grant, welcomed Audrey Nicole Grant – 7 pounds, 5 ounces -- to the family on April 24 with a C Section delivery performed by Dr. Turner. The only difference from two years ago is that the Grants now live in Oxford, Miss. Christine is a 1998 graduate of Civic Memorial High School and Jay is a 1999 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. They have been married five years.

“We moved to Mississippi from Bethalto a year ago because Jay is with Olin (which moved its Winchester Ammunitions operation there),” Christine said. “But I still wanted to have Dr. Turner as my doctor if we had another child.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Grants found out that would be happening only about a week after they relocated. With all of the other things involved with the move, finding a new doctor in Mississippi wasn’t on Christine’s list.

“I never even looked down there,” she said. “Dr. Turner was great when we had our son, Andrew, and I don’t want just anyone cutting on me. So I would come up here about once a month during my pregnancy. We still have lots of family in Bethalto, so I would stay with them. I would typically come up on a Thursday and stay the weekend.”

“I initially told Christine that I was sure they could find an OB in Mississippi that they would like,” Dr. Turner said. “But she convinced me that she wasn't going to see anyone else. When she agreed to stay in town after 36 weeks, I agreed to her plans. You will always be better off not arguing with pregnant women.”

The Grants’ final trip north before the birth was on Easter weekend, then Christine had the C section in the AMH Family Birth Center on April 24.

“That says a lot about Dr. Turner and the care our staff is able to provide,” says Jessica Mossman, manager of the AMH Family Birth Center. “We were happy to take care of the family. Dr. Turner is pretty sure that’s a record for him as far as the distance they traveled to see him. And it’s a great message to the community about the care we provide.”

More like this: