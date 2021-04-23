ALTON– Alton Memorial Hospital’s Women’s & Infants unit restarted in-

person classes in late March, and can now accommodate up to 20 people per class.

BJC has revised its policy about in-person gatherings to allow up to 20 people. Effective with the April 27 Living With Baby class, the classes are also moving to the Hatch meeting rooms in the hospital’s Hatch Wing. To register for any of the classes, please call 800-392-0936 or visit altonmemorialhospital.org under “Classes & Events.”

Class members must wear a mask at all times and enter the hospital through the Duncan Wing entrance, then proceed to the Hatch meeting rooms.

A full schedule of all classes is below.

For more information, email OB educator Renee Strowmatt at renee.strowmatt@bjc.org.

Breastfeeding Basics Tuesday Class

6-8:30 p.m.

June 15

August 10

October 12

December 7

Living With Baby Tuesday Class

6-8:30 p.m.

April 27

June 22

August 17

October 19

December 14

Prepared Childbirth Saturday Class

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

June 12

August 7

October 9

December 4

Prepared Childbirth Tuesday Class (2 sessions)

6-8:30 p.m.

May 11-May 18

July 20-July 27

September 14-September 21

November 16-November 23

Non-medicated Childbirth Tuesday Class

6-8 p.m.

May 4

July 6

September 28

November 30

