AMH childbirth Classes Move, Increase Capacity
ALTON– Alton Memorial Hospital’s Women’s & Infants unit restarted in-
person classes in late March, and can now accommodate up to 20 people per class.
BJC has revised its policy about in-person gatherings to allow up to 20 people. Effective with the April 27 Living With Baby class, the classes are also moving to the Hatch meeting rooms in the hospital’s Hatch Wing. To register for any of the classes, please call 800-392-0936 or visit altonmemorialhospital.org under “Classes & Events.”
Class members must wear a mask at all times and enter the hospital through the Duncan Wing entrance, then proceed to the Hatch meeting rooms.
A full schedule of all classes is below.
For more information, email OB educator Renee Strowmatt at renee.strowmatt@bjc.org.
Breastfeeding Basics Tuesday Class
6-8:30 p.m.
June 15
August 10
October 12
December 7
Living With Baby Tuesday Class
6-8:30 p.m.
April 27
June 22
August 17
October 19
December 14
Prepared Childbirth Saturday Class
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
June 12
August 7
October 9
December 4
Prepared Childbirth Tuesday Class (2 sessions)
6-8:30 p.m.
May 11-May 18
July 20-July 27
September 14-September 21
November 16-November 23
Non-medicated Childbirth Tuesday Class
6-8 p.m.
May 4
July 6
September 28
November 30
