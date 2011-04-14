ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s fourth annual Car & Motorcycle Show has been postponed because of inclement weather forecasted for this Saturday. The show has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on the AMH Cancer Care Center parking lot. All proceeds go to benefit the American Heart Association.

The car show will feature dash plaques for the first 50 cars entered. Registration (day of event only) is $10. There will be trophies, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, vendors, music, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, call Don Ackerman at 618-225-9279.

More like this: