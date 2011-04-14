AMH Car Show Postponed Until April 23
ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s fourth annual Car & Motorcycle Show has been postponed because of inclement weather forecasted for this Saturday. The show has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on the AMH Cancer Care Center parking lot. All proceeds go to benefit the American Heart Association.
The car show will feature dash plaques for the first 50 cars entered. Registration (day of event only) is $10. There will be trophies, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, vendors, music, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For more information, call Don Ackerman at 618-225-9279.
More like this: