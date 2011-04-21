ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s fourth annual Car & Motorcycle Show has been postponed a second time because of inclement weather forecasted for this Saturday. The show had been originally scheduled for Saturday, April 16, but last weekend’s wet weather and this weekend’s similar forecast have forced the show to be postponed until this fall.

The car show was to benefit the American Heart Association. Meanwhile, nurses from Alton Memorial Hospital’s Intermediate Care Unit are teaming with the Fire & Iron Firefighters Motorcycle Club for a trivia night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Wood River VFW hall. Proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the Heart Association.

The cost is $20 per person ($160 for a table of eight), and the price includes beer and soda. There will be a cash bar for mixed drinks, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, auction baskets and door prizes.

The Wood River VFW is at 231 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Alicia at anf1992@bjc.org or Brookann at bxs8831@bjc.org, or call 618-463-7503.

