Barb Norman, a volunteer at Alton Memorial Hospital, goes over the results of a bone density scan with a visitor to the AMH Cancer Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12. More than 260 people attended the fair, which included several cancer and health screenings, informational tables and a free boxed lunch from Subway. AMH will have its 13th annual Diabetes Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register.

