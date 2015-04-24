Goal to Ensure Hospitals Continue to Transform Health Care, Spur Economy

ALTON, IL -- Recognizing the critical role that hospitals play to ensure the health and economic well-being of their local communities and the state, the board of trustees/directors of Alton Memorial Hospital has passed a resolution urging State Sen. William Haine (D-Alton) and state Rep. Daniel Beiser (D-Alton) to support hospitals and oppose drastic Medicaid cuts.

Citing the significant contributions of Alton Memorial Hospital in providing high-quality, cost-efficient care, transforming Medicaid and the health care delivery system and strengthening the local economy, the board resolution warns of the dire consequences of drastic Medicaid cuts as proposed by Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The resolution reads:

“The Governor’s budget proposal radically cuts Medicaid funding to Alton Memorial Hospital and hospitals across the state by nearly $800 million. That would result in the loss of more than 12,500 jobs and $1.7 billion in economic activity statewide.

“These Medicaid cuts jeopardize access to health care services and good paying, professional jobs for our community.”

“We are urging our state legislators to work with us and the Illinois Hospital Association to consider and enact workable and reasonable alternatives to these devastating Medicaid cuts,” said Dave Braasch, President of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Alton Memorial Hospital employs 900 people, with an annual economic impact on the local community of $76,568,986. Statewide, hospitals provide nearly 450,000 direct and indirect jobs, with an economic impact to the local and state economies of more than $83 billion a year.

“We are deeply concerned that the proposed Medicaid cuts would undermine the ongoing transformation of the state’s Medicaid program and health delivery system as well as jeopardize access to health care and the creation and retention of good paying, professional jobs,” said Braasch.

About Alton Memorial Hospital

Alton Memorial Hospital is licensed for 206 beds and has serviced a five-county area in Southwestern Illinois since 1937. Alton Memorial Hospital is a member of BJC HealthCare, one of the nation's largest non-profit health care organizations.

