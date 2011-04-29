ALTON, IL – The St. Louis Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure® has awarded a grant to Alton Memorial Hospital for a program designed to tend to the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional aspects of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

At Alton Memorial Hospital, the grant from the Komen St. Louis Affiliate will support the “You’ve Got a Friend” program, an initiative to let women know they are not alone in the fight against breast cancer. The breast health navigator will implement the program, providing education, support and resources that will improve the lives of breast cancer patients. The navigator will also work as a champion for proactive breast health – targeting underserved women in the greater Alton community.

Malea Watson, Alton Memorial’s breast health navigator, works to strengthen the nurse/patient relationship in an outpatient setting. She is a nurturing partner throughout the continuum of care, helping to simplify the complex medical maze of diagnosis and treatment. Watson coaches the patient to work as an informed member of the health care team.

“We are excited to be able to enhance the services we provide to women in our region,” said Stacey Ballard, manager of Imaging Services at AMH. “This grant runs parallel with our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.”

Susan G. Komen for the Cure® is the world’s largest breast cancer organization. The St. Louis Affiliate is one of 125 affiliates on the front lines dedicated to ending breast cancer in their communities. Komen Affiliates fund innovative programs that help women and men overcome the cultural, social, educational and financial barriers to breast cancer screening and treatment.

“Breast cancer doesn’t know obstacles, hard economic times or boundaries,” said Helen Chesnut, executive director of the Komen St. Louis Affiliate. “At the Komen St. Louis Affiliate, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fund innovative and inspiring breast health community programs so we can ultimately fulfill the Susan G. Komen for the Cure promise - to end breast cancer forever.”

About Susan G. Komen for the Cure® and the Komen St. Louis Affiliate

Nancy G. Brinker promised her dying sister, Susan G. Komen, she would do everything in her power to end breast cancer forever. In 1982, that promise became Susan G. Komen for the Cure. The St. Louis Affiliate is part of the world’s largest and most progressive grassroots network fighting breast cancer. Through events like the Susan G. Komen St. Louis Race for the Cure®, the St. Louis Affiliate has invested more than $16 million in community breast cancer programs in 17 counties. Up to 75 percent of net proceeds generated by the Affiliate stays in the St. Louis area to fund screening, treatment, education and support programs. The remaining 25 percent supports national breast cancer research. For more information, call 315-569-3900 or visit www.komenstlouis.org.

