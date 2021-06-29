

ALTON – The White Cross Auxiliary (WCA) of Alton Memorial Hospital is again having a mail-in fund raiser in 2021 instead of its usual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” event, which has been postponed for a second year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to donate is Aug. 1. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Debbie Gates at 618-971-7277 or Susie Pruetzel at 618-660-7375.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone who donates to the WCA will receive a gift certificate to a local business or restaurant. A donation of $25 to $50 will net a $10 gift certificate; a donation of $60 to $100 will net a $20 gift certificate; a donation of $110 to $150 will net a $30 gift certificate; a donation of $160 to $200 will net a $40 gift certificate; and a donation of more than $200 will net a $50 gift certificate.

Along with Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the gift shop at AMH), this is the major fundraiser for the Auxiliary, which uses the proceeds to purchase much-needed equipment for various Alton Memorial Hospital departments, to improve the health of the people and communities the hospital serves.

For more information, contact Dave Whaley

Public Relations Consultant

(618) 433-7947 • david.whaley@bjc.org

www.altonmemorialhospital.org

More like this: