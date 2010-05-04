Christian Sikorski, M.D., is joining the Alton Memorial Hospital staff as a neurosurgeon on May 17. Dr. Sikorski, 37, is board-certified and comes to Alton from Saint Joseph, Mich., where he has been the president of Lake Michigan Neurological Surgery since 2006.

A Chicago native, Dr. Sikorski earned his bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Chicago in 1994 and his medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in 2000. He later served a residency and was chief resident in neurological surgery at the University of Chicago Hospitals.

Dr. Sikorski’s office is located at the Alton Orthopedic Clinic at 2710 College Ave. in Alton. To schedule an appointment, please call (618) 433-6300.

