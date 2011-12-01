ALTON, IL -- Dr. David Chung, a general surgeon, has joined the medical staff at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chung is also on staff at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital and is part of the BJC Medical Group. He began accepting patients in Medical Office Building A, Suite 105, on the AMH campus in December. He has advanced training in laparoscopic hernia surgery and colon resection. He completed a minimally invasive thyroid surgery course and is certified in Allergen LAP-BAND system procedures. He lectures on colon cancer, pancreatitis, aneurysms and post-surgery bone ossification.

“I get inspired by my patients and their families,” Dr. Chung says. “I never realized how rewarding this career was going to be. The gratitude and appreciation my patients give me makes all of the years in school and long nights worthwhile. My patients make it easy to get up and come to work every day.”

Raised near Kansas City, Dr. Chung earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, graduating with honors. He also completed a general surgery residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

Call 618-462-3191 for more information or to schedule an appointment.





