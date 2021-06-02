ST. LOUIS - America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill, the award-winning documentary about St. Louis’ most venerable Italian neighborhood, has been named a Silver award-winner for General-History for Non-Broadcast in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

With over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens and is judged by leading experts from television, streaming networks, and production companies, including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, A&E Networks, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, and Vimeo.

The documentary tells the story of The Hill, the St. Louis Italian-American neighborhood founded by Italian immigrants in the late 1800s. Much larger than other Little Italys, The Hill encompasses some 52 square blocks. While the most popular Little Italys across America have lost their ethnic identity, The Hill remains an actual Italian neighborhood, not just one street of tourist attraction restaurants and shops.

“We’re tremendously honored that America's Last Little Italy: The Hill has been recognized on a global stage at this year’s Telly Awards. It’s so rewarding that our film continues to resonate with the people who watch it, regardless of if they’re Italian-American or not,” said director/producer Joseph Puleo. “To bring the remarkable story of The Hill neighborhood to the attention of people across the world has been our goal all along and this award will only help that cause.”

Since its premiere, America's Last Little Italy: The Hill has garnered numerous awards, including the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, Best Documentary at the Venus Italian International Film Festival, and Best Documentary at the Little Rock Italian Film Festival. The film was also an Official Selection at the New Haven Documentary Film Festival and featured at the St. Louis International Film Festival. The film’s positive critical acclaim includes Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas who said the film was "captured with a clear eye and abundant heart." Additionally, the film continues to generate tremendous buzz not only regionally, but across the country and through social media.

America's Last Little Italy: The Hill is currently being distributed to PBS stations across the country by NETA and is available on DVD, where it has already achieved sales of 5,000+ and is streaming for rent or purchase via Amazon Prime Video.

