ST. LOUIS - The area around St. Louis' historic Soulard neighborhood might just be America's scariest square mile with two of the nation's top haunted houses and two fright-themed escape rooms opening for the Halloween season.

The Darkness, called America's Scariest Haunted House, opens for 2021 on Friday and Saturday, September 24-25 from 7 to 10 p.m. The haunted attraction will be open on weekends through October 17 and then every night from October 21 - 31, ending the season on the weekend of November 5-6.

The Darkness celebrates its 28th Year of Fear in 2021 with a renovation that has made the experience longer and scarier with 200 animated scenes. New scenes include a Killer Pumpkin Barn, Haunted Conservatory, a Horror Arcade with pinball games, a new five-minute Coffin Escape Room, Zombie Jam Basketball, Walking Dead Shooting Games, Horror Arcades, Ride the Electric Chair, and photo opportunities with the haunt's living monsters.

The other Scarefest attractions, including The Lemp Haunted House -- located just one mile from The Darkness -- and Creepyworld in Fenton, MO, open for the season on the first weekend in October.

The all-new Lemp Brewery Haunted House is located deep underground where operators promise, "no one can hear you scream." Inside the historic brewery's caverns -- once used to lager beer and host parties -- guests will come face to face with demons and navigate confusing mazes inside the pitch-black limestone cave. Creepyworld is America's longest haunted "scream park" with 13 attractions including a haunted hayride, graveyards, cornfields, and a Christmas-themed haunted house.

Tickets for The Darkness, Lemp Haunted House, and Creepyworld are available individually or in combination deals.

FRANKENSTEIN & DRACULA -- NEWEST ESCAPE ROOMS NOW OPEN

New Frankenstein and Dracula-themed Escape Rooms are now open at St Louis Escape, located in the Soulard neighborhood south of downtown St. Louis next to historic Soulard Market and The Darkness Haunted House.

The Frankenstein room is filled with animations, high-tech special effects, and amazing puzzles. Players must prove there is life after death to be released from the chamber.

St. Louis Escape now features six escape rooms. In addition to Frankenstein and Dracula, groups can play The Haunted Hotel, The Cellar, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Blackbeard's Revenge.

Silly Putter, a black light 1980's-themed mini-golf course and a retro pinball arcade round out a visit to the haunt complex.

Escape rooms can be booked at www.StLouisEscape.com. Follow the escapes on Instagram @stlouisescape. The escape rooms and mini-golf course, are open Wednesdays through Sundays.

The Darkness and St. Louis Escape are located at 1525 and 1517 South 8th Street, St Louis, MO 63104.

Creepyworld is located in Fenton off highway 141 just a mile south of Gravois Rd. at 1400 S Old Highway 141 Fenton, MO 63026

Lemp Haunted House is located at 3500 Lemp Avenue just one mile from The Darkness off South Broadway.

More information is available at www.scarefest.com.

