ALTON - Brown Bag Bistro had some excited diners and staff today as the local restaurant was spotlighted by America’s Best Restaurants.



The Bistro will be featured on an upcoming episode of the ABR Roadshow series, which was filmed today at the restaurant in downtown Alton. Customers were invited to watch the taping and enjoy some of the signature menu items that earned the Bistro this recognition.



“Loving what you’re doing — I think that’s what’s driven us a lot,” co-owner Erin Velloff said of the restaurant’s success. “It’s surpassed everything we imagined, really, and it just continues getting better and better.”



Erin and her mother, Christine, opened the Bistro together in 2018. You can read more about their journey here. While this latest recognition is exciting, the Velloffs agree that what they’re most proud of is the community and connections they’ve built in Alton.



“My mom and I, we’ve always been close, but it’s made us even closer,” Erin said. “That’s been the best part for me, just doing this with her and us laughing. We’re like, God, what are we doing? It’s so unexpected. But we really do have a blast. We look forward to coming in every day.”

More information about the America’s Best Restaurants recognition can be found here. Visit Brown Bag Bistro’s website to check out their menu and restaurant. To learn more about the ABR Roadshow, including when to watch the Brown Bag Bistro segment, keep an eye on America’s Best Restaurants.

