GODFREY – An American team took the doubles title on Day 7 at the 19th USTA Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures Tournament Friday afternoon at the LCCC Simpson Tennis Center; the tournament's purse is $25,000.

The semifinalists in the singles competition were also determined Friday; play was delayed in the morning due to showers that rolled through the area, but all scheduled matches were played.

Americans Nathan Ponwith and Emil Reinberg took the doubles championship with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Venezuela's Jesus Bandres and Argentina's Facundo Mena; Mena advanced into Saturday's singles semifinals with straight set win over Australian Marc Polmans.

Top-seeded Tennys Sandgren of the USA celebrated his 25th birthday Friday with a three-set win over Wil Spencer of the USA to move into Saturday's semifinals; both semifinal matches will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Simpson Center; the final is set for 10 a.m. Sunday, also at the Simpson Center.

Here are Friday's complete results:

SINGLES QUARTERFINALS

Tennys Sandgren (USA) def. Wil Spencer (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Rhyne Williams (USA) def. Jonathan Chang (USA) 6-4, 6-2; Luke Bambridge (Great Britain) def. Collin Johns (USA) 6-0, 6-3; Facundo Mena (Argentina) def. Marc Polmans (Australia) 6-3, 6-2

DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Nathan Ponwith/Emil Reinberg (USA) def. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)/Facundo Mena (Argentina) 6-3, 6-4

Just two matches – both singles semifinals – are on Saturday's card. Court 1 will feature Luke Bambridge of Great Britain meeting Mena, while Court 2 will have Sandgren going up against Rhyne Williams, his one-time teammate at Tennessee.

For updated information and live scoring on the day, visit www.lc.edu/usta

