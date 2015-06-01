American Red Cross encourages adding blood donation to vacation to-do lists
ST. LOUIS — There are 100 days of summer and the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to choose their day to give blood and help ensure a sufficient blood supply.
Summer is a difficult time to collect enough blood to meet patient needs. Nearly 90 percent of donors surveyed this past spring said they planned to take a vacation this summer, potentially making them less available to give. In addition, many schools that host blood drives are out of session during the summer. But the need for blood donations is constant. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed. The Red Cross must collect 15,000 blood donations every day to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.
To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Ill.
Calhoun
Hardin
6/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Hall, 302 Main St.
_______________
Christian
Moweaqua
6/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 125 E South
_______________
Clay
Flora
6/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Rte 50 and Parsons Lane
Louisville
6/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 E 1st Avenue
_______________
Clinton
Albers
6/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Dr.
Bartelso
6/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 S. Washington
Carlyle
6/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dairy Queen, 910 12th Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
6/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 4th St.
Mattoon
6/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Community Church, 200 LaFayette East
_______________
Crawford
Robinson
6/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
6/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen
6/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., SENCO Construction Inc, 1408 S Eaton
6/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1304 E Main
_______________
Cumberland
Neoga
6/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altamont Christian Church, 1351 S. Main
Beecher City
6/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beecher City Kluthe Center, 105 S Charles St.
Dieterich
6/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kluthe Civic Center, 102 W Virginia
Effingham
6/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker
6/28/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 W Jefferson
_______________
Fayette
Farina
6/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 W. Madison St.
_______________
Franklin
West Frankfort
6/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Aquatic Center - Banquet Hall, 1100 E Cleveland St
_______________
Jasper
Newton
6/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Sainte Marie
6/21/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Mount Vernon
6/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway
6/20/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway
6/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 N 44th Street
Texico
6/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
6/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway
_______________
Macoupin
Staunton
6/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First National Bank Loan Processing Center, 114 S. Elm St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
6/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Rd.
6/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street
Collinsville
6/23/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza
East Alton
6/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rosewood Heights Fire Department, 45 E Airline Dr.
Edwardsville
6/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
6/23/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.
6/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.
6/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd
6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr
Marine
6/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center
_______________
Marion
Centralia
6/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road
6/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road
Salem
6/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton
_______________
Monroe
Waterloo
6/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive
_______________
Pike
Barry
6/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 614 Decatur St.
Pittsfield
6/24/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1302 W. Washington
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
6/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House
Chester
6/17/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Red Bud
6/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 500 West South 4th
_______________
Richland
Olney
6/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street
6/24/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 N. West St.
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
6/17/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., City of Belleville Parks and Rec./HR Admin Building, 510 West Main Street
6/18/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Belleville First Assembly of God, 900 Fair Oaks Drive
6/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 2608 Green Mount Commons Drive
6/22/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle
6/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue
Marrisa
6/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street
O Fallon
6/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street
6/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
Smithton
6/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street
_______________
Shelby
Stewardson
6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
_______________
Washington
Lively Grove
6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road
_______________
Mo.
Franklin
Beaufort
6/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Lions Club, 2041 Lutheran Church Road
Gerald
6/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Calvary New Life Tabernacle Church, 140 West Industrial
Pacific
6/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pacific High School, 425 Indian Warpath Drive
Saint Clair
6/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St
_______________
Jefferson
Cedar Hill
6/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2678, 8430 Industrial Drive
Crystal City
6/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane
High Ridge
6/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP
6/26/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2800 Old Hunning Rd.
Hillsboro
6/28/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 703 Third St.
6/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B
House Springs
6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane
Imperial
6/19/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67
_______________
Saint Charles
Foristell
6/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westplex Community Church, 550 Hwy. T
Lake Saint Louis
6/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr
O Fallon
6/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., PNC Bank, 1400 Mexico Loop Road East
6/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Parkway
6/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe - O'Fallon, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd.
Saint Charles
6/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd
Saint Peters
6/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Wentzville
6/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sams Club, 3055 Bear Creek Dr
6/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Patrick Catholic Church Wentzville, 405 Church Street
6/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olive Garden, 1280 W Pearce Blvd
_______________
Saint Francois
Farmington
6/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street
6/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
Park Hills
6/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 401 Taylor Avenue
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
6/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road
Brentwood
6/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Missouri College, 1405 South Hanley Road
Chesterfield
6/16/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes OutPatient Center, 121 St. Lukes Center Dr.
Clayton
6/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave
Creve Coeur
6/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Spectrum Healthcare Resources, 12647 Olive Boulevard
6/25/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Drury Inn Hotel, 11980 Olive Blvd.
Ellisville
6/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., MedPost Urgent Care, 15420 Manchester Road
Fenton
6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Meramec Valley, 625 New Smitzer Mill Rd.
Florissant
6/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Have Bible Will Travel (North Campus), 1185 Shackleford Rd
6/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Florissant Valley, 195 S New Florissant Road
6/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 16400 New Halls Ferry Road
Hazelwood
6/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hazelwood Community Center, 1186 Teson Road
Normandy
6/21/2015: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd
Saint Louis
6/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane
6/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd
6/17/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
6/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethesda Southgate, 5943 Telegraph Road
6/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh
6/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive
6/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Concord, A Church for Everyone, 13775 Tesson Ferry Road
6/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road
6/25/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Colliers International, 1401 South Brentwood Boulevard, Suite 160
6/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Andrews Charitable Foundation, 6633 Delmar Blvd
6/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wehrenberg Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 South Lindbergh
6/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd
6/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bennington Heights, 2037 Chablis Drive
Valley Park
6/24/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valley Park Middle School, One Main Street
Webster Groves
6/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W Lockwood Avenue
Wildwood
6/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., STL Community College Wildwood, 2645 Generations Dr.
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
6/20/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow
6/25/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mount Tabor, 6520 Arsenal
6/28/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
6/30/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, 315 Chestnut Street
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Bloomsdale
6/28/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Agnes Catholic School, 30 St Agnes Dr
_______________
Warren
Wright City
6/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wright City Baptist Church, 104 Hedeman
_______________
Washington
Potosi
6/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2218, 10202 West Highway E
6/26/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Georgian Gardens, 1 Georgian Gardens Drive
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
###
