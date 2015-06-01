ST. LOUIS — There are 100 days of summer and the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to choose their day to give blood and help ensure a sufficient blood supply.

Summer is a difficult time to collect enough blood to meet patient needs. Nearly 90 percent of donors surveyed this past spring said they planned to take a vacation this summer, potentially making them less available to give. In addition, many schools that host blood drives are out of session during the summer. But the need for blood donations is constant. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed. The Red Cross must collect 15,000 blood donations every day to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Calhoun

Hardin

6/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Hall, 302 Main St.

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

6/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 125 E South

_______________

Clay

Flora

6/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Rte 50 and Parsons Lane

Louisville

6/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 E 1st Avenue

_______________

Clinton

Albers

6/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Dr.

Bartelso

6/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 S. Washington

Carlyle

6/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dairy Queen, 910 12th Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

6/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 4th St.

Mattoon

6/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Community Church, 200 LaFayette East

_______________

Crawford

Robinson

6/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

6/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen

6/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., SENCO Construction Inc, 1408 S Eaton

6/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1304 E Main

_______________

Cumberland

Neoga

6/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altamont Christian Church, 1351 S. Main

Beecher City

6/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beecher City Kluthe Center, 105 S Charles St.

Dieterich

6/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kluthe Civic Center, 102 W Virginia

Effingham

6/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker

6/28/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 W Jefferson

_______________

Fayette

Farina

6/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 W. Madison St.

_______________

Franklin

West Frankfort

6/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Aquatic Center - Banquet Hall, 1100 E Cleveland St

_______________

Jasper

Newton

6/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

Sainte Marie

6/21/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

6/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway

6/20/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway

6/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 N 44th Street

Texico

6/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

6/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Macoupin

Staunton

6/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First National Bank Loan Processing Center, 114 S. Elm St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

6/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Rd.

6/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street

Collinsville

6/23/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza

East Alton

6/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rosewood Heights Fire Department, 45 E Airline Dr.

Edwardsville

6/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

6/23/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.

6/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.

6/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

Marine

6/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center

_______________

Marion

Centralia

6/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

6/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road

Salem

6/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton

_______________

Monroe

Waterloo

6/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive

_______________

Pike

Barry

6/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 614 Decatur St.

Pittsfield

6/24/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1302 W. Washington

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

6/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House

Chester

6/17/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Red Bud

6/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 500 West South 4th

_______________

Richland

Olney

6/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

6/24/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 N. West St.

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

6/17/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., City of Belleville Parks and Rec./HR Admin Building, 510 West Main Street

6/18/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Belleville First Assembly of God, 900 Fair Oaks Drive

6/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 2608 Green Mount Commons Drive

6/22/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle

6/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue

Marrisa

6/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street

O Fallon

6/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street

6/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

Smithton

Article continues after sponsor message

6/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street

_______________

Shelby

Stewardson

6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street

_______________

Washington

Lively Grove

6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road

_______________

Mo.

Franklin

Beaufort

6/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Lions Club, 2041 Lutheran Church Road

Gerald

6/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Calvary New Life Tabernacle Church, 140 West Industrial

Pacific

6/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pacific High School, 425 Indian Warpath Drive

Saint Clair

6/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St

_______________

Jefferson

Cedar Hill

6/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2678, 8430 Industrial Drive

Crystal City

6/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane

High Ridge

6/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP

6/26/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2800 Old Hunning Rd.

Hillsboro

6/28/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 703 Third St.

6/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B

House Springs

6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane

Imperial

6/19/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67

_______________

Saint Charles

Foristell

6/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westplex Community Church, 550 Hwy. T

Lake Saint Louis

6/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

6/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., PNC Bank, 1400 Mexico Loop Road East

6/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Parkway

6/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe - O'Fallon, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd.

Saint Charles

6/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd

Saint Peters

6/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

Wentzville

6/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sams Club, 3055 Bear Creek Dr

6/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Patrick Catholic Church Wentzville, 405 Church Street

6/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olive Garden, 1280 W Pearce Blvd

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

6/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street

6/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

Park Hills

6/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 401 Taylor Avenue

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

6/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road

Brentwood

6/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Missouri College, 1405 South Hanley Road

Chesterfield

6/16/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes OutPatient Center, 121 St. Lukes Center Dr.

Clayton

6/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave

Creve Coeur

6/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Spectrum Healthcare Resources, 12647 Olive Boulevard

6/25/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Drury Inn Hotel, 11980 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

6/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., MedPost Urgent Care, 15420 Manchester Road

Fenton

6/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Meramec Valley, 625 New Smitzer Mill Rd.

Florissant

6/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Have Bible Will Travel (North Campus), 1185 Shackleford Rd

6/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Florissant Valley, 195 S New Florissant Road

6/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 16400 New Halls Ferry Road

Hazelwood

6/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hazelwood Community Center, 1186 Teson Road

Normandy

6/21/2015: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd

Saint Louis

6/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane

6/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd

6/17/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

6/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethesda Southgate, 5943 Telegraph Road

6/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh

6/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive

6/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Concord, A Church for Everyone, 13775 Tesson Ferry Road

6/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road

6/25/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Colliers International, 1401 South Brentwood Boulevard, Suite 160

6/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Andrews Charitable Foundation, 6633 Delmar Blvd

6/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wehrenberg Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 South Lindbergh

6/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd

6/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bennington Heights, 2037 Chablis Drive

Valley Park

6/24/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valley Park Middle School, One Main Street

Webster Groves

6/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W Lockwood Avenue

Wildwood

6/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., STL Community College Wildwood, 2645 Generations Dr.

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

6/20/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

6/25/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mount Tabor, 6520 Arsenal

6/28/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

6/30/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, 315 Chestnut Street

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Bloomsdale

6/28/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Agnes Catholic School, 30 St Agnes Dr

_______________

Warren

Wright City

6/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wright City Baptist Church, 104 Hedeman

_______________

Washington

Potosi

6/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2218, 10202 West Highway E

6/26/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Georgian Gardens, 1 Georgian Gardens Drive

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

###

More like this: