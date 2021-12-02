ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Red Cross is teaming up with the family and friends of Destiny Frey to host a blood drive in her honor Thursday, Dec. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. at The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, in O’Fallon.

Last November, Destiny was involved in a hit-and-run accident that nearly took her life. She needed multiple surgeries and was in critical care for months. Destiny needed several units of blood to help save her life, and her rehabilitation included learning to walk again. Destiny and her family could not think of a better way to give back to the community than by hosting this blood drive to help patients in need.

“I would love nothing more than for individuals to come and donate blood,” said Destiny. “I am so grateful to those people who had donated blood for my surgeries that helped save my life. I want to help give back to others that need it, especially during this critical time of the year.”

Right now, the Red Cross has an emergency blood shortage, and the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment at this drive to give now to help overcome this current shortage.

All those who present to give at this celebratory blood drive will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests to the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. In addition, all will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 39 hospitals in Missouri.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: DESTINY, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPassor use the Blood Donor App.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

