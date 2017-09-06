COLLINSVILLE – American Indian craftpersons, demonstrators, and performers, will be featured at American Indian Educational Days at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Booths will be set up in the lobby of the Interpretive Center where American Indians will demonstrate Native crafts such as beadwork, display clothing and dance regalia, and discuss current issues, customs beliefs and traditions. There will also be sales of Indian-made jewelry, Indian fry bread, storytelling, and other performances.

This event is sponsored by American Indian Educational Resources of St. Louis, a group of Indian artists, craftpersons, storytellers, dancers and lecturers who provide a service in and around the St. Louis metropolitan area. For more information about the organization, contact Kathy Dickerson at 314-502-7814 or Kathy_m_dickerson@yahoo.com.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is just eight miles from downtown St. Louis, in Collinsville, Illinois, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and I-255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road. The site is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but hours will change during the fall and winter. There is no admission fee, but a donation is suggested of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students, and $15 for families. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

