MARYVILLE, IL - February 28, 2014 Amy (Hargis) DeConcini of Edwardsville and Lisa Ferguson of Maryville, co-owners of American House Lift, Inc. recently welcomed Kenneth Brown of Pevely, Missouri as a managing partner. Mr. Brown brings over 30 years of experience in a variety of construction trades. He will be overseeing all projects associated with remodeling, custom home building, property maintenance and custom renovations.