EDWARDSVILLE – Though Candace N. Hall, EdD, recently received an award designation of an “emerging scholar”, those who know the educator and her work have seen promise and brilliance since the very beginning of her career. Hall , assistant professor in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Educational Leadership, was named as a designee for the American College Personnel Association’s (ACPA) 2024 Emerging Scholar Award .

Hall is one of six people selected for the highly competitive and significant fellowship and award. According to ACPA’s website, “The ACPA Emerging Scholars Program, implemented by the ACPA Senior Scholars, supports, encourages and honors early-career individuals who are emerging as contributors to student affairs and higher education scholarship, and who are pursuing research initiatives congruent with the mission, interests, and strategic goals of ACPA. Recipients of the award are recognized as Emerging Scholar-Designees and serve a two-year term. Emerging Scholar-Designees who have fulfilled their research and scholarly leadership commitments – as specified in their applications – by the end of their two-year term will receive the ACPA Emerging Scholars Award.”

“I’m excited for the fellowship experience, particularly to support my work with my new project, ‘ Imagined Futures of Black Faculty ,’” said Hall, ACPA member since 2021. “I am also excited to learn from the ACPA Senior Scholars throughout the experience.”

“The $3,000 grant will help with some of the initial planning of the project,” added Hall. “It will also allow me to pursue other funding opportunities alongside my collaborator.” Hall is co-leading “Imagined Futures of Black Faculty” with Charles H.F. Davis III , PhD, assistant professor in the Center for the Study of Higher and Postsecondary Education at the University of Michigan.

“It comes as no surprise that Dr. Hall was nominated and received the prestigious ACPA Emerging Scholar Award,” said SEHHB Dean Robin Hughes, PhD. “Her work in the School and beyond has made an impact nationally to both internal and external constituencies. The School looks forward to her work that will continue to make a significant and thoughtful difference in the field. Congrats, again, Candace!”

Hall came to SIUE in 2020. She has worked as a graduate program director and co-director of the Higher Education and Student Affairs (HESA) program. In addition to working in Educational Leadership, Hall is an inaugural faculty fellow at SIUE’s Interdisciplinary Research and Informatics Scholarship (IRIS) Center. One of Hall’s recent achievements include receiving the celebrated Award of Recognition from the IndieFEST Film Awards for her documentary, “clusterluck” .

Hall describes herself as a scholar-practitioner who is “committed to understanding how increased support impacts faculty’s research productivity, development of innovative teaching strategies, and faculty-student engagement within and outside the classroom.”

Hall has worked in a variety of higher education institutions across academic and student affairs including advising, academic administration and student activities. Her research interests include the recruitment, retention and support of faculty across institutional types, especially underrepresented faculty. Hall is also a member of the Association for the Study of Higher (ASHE).

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The SEHHB supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

