MARION – In its Inaugural year in Southern Illinois, men will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society through participation in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Throughout October, Real Men Wear Pink participants will encourage community members to take action in the fight against breast cancer.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said Stephanie Smith, Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”

Each Real Men Wear Pink participant accepts a fundraising challenge and will compete to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign.

No one should have to face a breast cancer diagnosis alone,” said Ian Reihnhart, COUNTRY Financial Representative“That’s why I joined the American Cancer Society in support of their lifesaving work by participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. This is a cause I personally believe in, and I’m committed to raising awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society’s efforts.”

The 2018 Real Men Wear Pink candidates so far include 8 Real Men and 2 Real Kids, they include:

Bob Chambers, Silkworm; Ian Reinhart, COUNTRY Financial; Paul Melzer, COUNTRY Financial; Kevin Hunsperger, WSIL TV; Ed Tuggle, Deien Chevrolet; Nathan Collins, Walmart; Nathan Pittsenbarger, Sam’s Club; William Cox, Boyd Healthcare Services; Hunter Kannmacher, Worden, IL ; Sawyer Meadows, Collinsville, IL.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2018, an estimated 266,120 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 40,920 will die from the disease this year. In Illinois, 9,960 women will be diagnosed this year, and 1,720 will die from the disease. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.

“Our community can make a huge impact in the breast cancer cause,” said Stephanie Smith, Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “We are grateful to our Real Men Wear Pink participants for lending their voices to this cause and fighting for everyone affected by breast cancer.”

For more information about breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Southern Illinois call 1-800-227-2345 or visit realmenwearpinkacs.org/SouthernIL.

