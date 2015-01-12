American Bald Eagle Presentation at SSP Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Friday, January 23, 2015, from 2:00-3:00pm, join SSP in an informative presentation on the American Bald Eagle. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be speaking on the significance of the majestic bird and its presence in the Alton Bluff Region. Find the best locations for Eagle spotting and hear from a local expert. Information will also be provided on upcoming fishing clinics offered by the ILDNR. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. This presentation is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. For more information, call 618-465-3298, ext. 146 Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip