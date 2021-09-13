ST. LOUIS - For the third year in a row, Site Selection Magazine has designated Ameren Corporation as a Top Utility in Economic Development. This recognition includes work in Illinois and Missouri. Utilities are judged on multiple criteria including innovative business programs and incentives as well as job-creating infrastructure.

"The Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan is making a difference for businesses looking to put down roots in Missouri or expand operations," said Marty Lyons, chairman, and president of Ameren Missouri. "We continue to offer one of the most favorable economic development rates in the country. With this incentive, we have helped to bring 5,000 new direct jobs to Missouri while retaining an additional 4,200 jobs. These companies help to grow the communities we serve every day."

"The availability of a flexible, modern electric grid and natural gas infrastructure, stable rates, and creative utility incentives are among the factors cited by business leaders in their decisions to expand or relocate in downstate Illinois," said Richard Mark, chairman, and president of Ameren Illinois. "We're proud to be recognized by Site Selection for the progress we have made in increasing service reliability while maintaining affordable rates for our customers."

Ameren's focus on delivering reliable and affordable energy drives economic growth in the bi-state region. Ameren Missouri's economic development incentive has resulted in 26 announced projects in the region bringing more than $2.7 billion in new capital investment. In Illinois, the company's economic development incentives have resulted in 30 expansions in the region and created 3,800 new jobs.

Article continues after sponsor message

The complete list of Top Utilities in Economic Development appears in the September 2021 issue of Site Selection Magazine and appears online at www.siteselection.com. This is the seventh time Ameren has earned the distinction, having previously been named to the list in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Ameren remains focused on delivering distinctive long-term value to customers by effectively managing significant energy infrastructure investments over the next five years through Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, as well as Ameren Illinois' Modernization Action Plan, both of which were designed to make the energy grid stronger, smarter and cleaner.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric service generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as, natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns, and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

More like this: