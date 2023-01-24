ALTON - Ameren Illinois crew members were busy Monday outside the old Lenhardt Tool and Die building at Sixth and Piasa in Alton. The Ameren Illinois workers were bringing down power lines right outside the building. Demolition is planned there in the near future.

Ameren tied two substations together so they could accommodate this abandonment of wire circuits. The project encompassed about 1,500 feet of wire. The workers finished the project at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ameren used 72-foot bucket trucks for the project.

Once the building is demolished, Ameren Illinois will put in new poles and new wires in the area in about a month.

More like this: