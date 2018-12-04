COLLINSVILLE – As part of its plan to modernize the energy delivery system throughout central and southern Illinois, Ameren Illinois announced today it plans to upgrade approximately 15 miles of natural gas transmission pipeline from Troy to Highland.

The project, which is set to begin in April 2019, will replace vintage steel natural gas transmission pipeline from the 1960s with modern, 12-inch steel pipeline. The new transmission pipeline will run from Zenk Road in Troy to Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland. This is the second phase of the Madison County upgrade. In 2018, crews replaced 5.5 miles of the pipeline from Illinois Route 157 in Glen Carbon to Zenk Road.

Once the pipeline is completed and in-service, it will strengthen the integrity and reliability of the company's natural gas system and support economic development for several towns including Pocahontas, Pierron, Troy and Highland as well as others in Madison County. The total investment for phase two of the project is approximately $45 million.

"The upgrades are part of our overall statewide plan to upgrade and improve our natural gas system," said Richard Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "With these enhancements, Ameren Illinois is taking proactive steps to prepare for the future needs of our natural gas customers. We're excited to bring these enhancements to our customers in Madison County."

As required by law, Ameren Illinois will call JULIE (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers will see paint marks and colored flags in yards and along the road to mark the location of underground utilities.

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

