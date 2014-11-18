Presenter Will Showcase Energy Saving Tips and Storm Preparedness

Senior Services Plus invited the general public to attend "Storm Preparedness and Energy Saving Tips" on Tuesday, November 25th from 1:30-2:30pm. Kenny Blum, the Communications Advisor for Community and Public Relations for Ameren Illinois, will be the presenter.

Blum will be able to offer homeowners helpful tips for how to cut energy costs in the home. He will also discuss the Ameren Illinois Act on Energy program, which offers a variety of cash incentives and resources to encourage businesses to invest in smart energy solutions.

With a harsh winter predicted in 2014 and into 2015, Blum will also discuss reminders on how to prepare yourself and your home for impending storms. He will focus on winter weather and touch on fire, earthquake and tornado preparedness.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. RSVP's are not required for this free event. For any questions, contact Kenny Blum at 309-360-2980, or Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

