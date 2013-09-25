The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes got an extra bounce in its step today with a $3,000 corporate sponsorship from Ameren Illinois.

This year's Walk, presented by the Simmons Firm, is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 on the campus of Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville (SIUE). Hundreds of participants will walk either the 1.5- or 3-mile route through The Botanical Gardens. The day features a Vendor Fair, health screenings, and a visit from St. Louis Cardinals mascot, FREDBIRD(r).

"We want to thank Ameren Illinois CEO Richard Mark for his generous support of the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes and thank the employees of Ameren who will be walking with us. It is greatly appreciated," said Robyn Pilliod, Executive Director of the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting ADA to fund research to prevent, conduct educational programs, and advocate for those denied their rights because of diabetes. Today, there are nearly 26 million Americans living with diabetes - including 10.6 percent living in St. Clair County and 10.4 percent living in Madison County. If current trends continue, one in three American adults will have diabetes by 2050.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes provides an opportunity for friends and co-workers to generate revenue and awareness of this devastating disease," Pilliod said. "SIUE provides for the perfect backdrop for our walk. It is centrally located in the Metro East with ample parking and a scenic flat route."

This year's Presenting Sponsor is the Simmons Firm. Other local sponsors include: IMPACT Strategies, Alton Steel Inc, Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, WBGZ Radio, Pohlman USA Court Reporting, Ameren Illinois, Alton Memorial Hospital, ENCLAVE Capital Management, O'Fallon Electric, Excel Plumbing, Bel-Clair Electric, The BANK of Edwardsville, Holland Construction, Scott Credit Union, DaVita Dialysis, 1st Mid America Credit Union, Phillips 66, Zeiser Kia, Anderson Hospital, Shire, Memorial Hospital, Walgreens, GP Knives, Burns & Associates Management, Fifth Third Bank, First Clover Leaf Bank, Rosewood Care Centers, Madison County Republican Women's Group, Molina Healthcare of Illinois, and Eli Lilly.

Walking is one of the best forms of exercise for people with diabetes. The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is a healthy activity and enjoyable for the entire family. To register, join a team, volunteer, or receive more information about the Metro East Walk call 1-888-DIABETES or visit diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast

More like this: