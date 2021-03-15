Ameren Illinois Repairs Poles After Tree Drops On Hillcrest/Maurice In Alton
March 15, 2021 12:55 PM
ALTON - Ameren Illinois continued its busy morning in Alton on Monday with repairs on two broken poles at Hillcrest Avenue and Maurice Street. The exact address of the pole damage was 809 Maurice.
A large tree fell and knocked down one of the poles and damaged another.
