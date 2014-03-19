COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (March 19, 2014) – Hundreds of business owners, non-profit representatives, municipal officials and vendors are expected to participate in Ameren Illinois’ 5th annual ActOnEnergy® Business Symposiums on Tues, June 3 in Collinsville and Wed, June 4 in East Peoria. The events are free and open to any Ameren Illinois business customer.



The award-winning event offers a “one-stop shop” for learning how to take advantage of energy efficiency rebates and incentives that will make your business more competitive and profitable. During the symposium, you will also learn about the latest energy efficiency trends, network with trusted contractors, gain access to new clients and network with business peers. This year’s baseball theme encourages customers to get in the energy efficiency game and learn how to score real energy savings in their facility.



In addition to engaging breakout sessions on a variety of topics, the events will feature a keynote address from Joe Abernathy, vice-president of Stadium Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals. Abernathy is responsible for the day-to-day facility operations and game-day event management activities at the 42,500-seat Busch Stadium. Under his leadership, the Cardinals embarked on a new sustainability plan, “4 a Greener Game,” and have reduced solid waste by 30%, energy use by 20%, and water use by 10% in the ballpark.



“The business symposiums are a valuable tool for customers new to energy efficiency as well as those who want to dive deeper into emerging technologies and applications. It’s a tremendous opportunity to learn about ways they can reduce their energy consumption and improve their bottom line,” said Keith Martin, director of energy efficiency for Ameren Illinois.



Participants at this year's event will:

Be the first to learn about the newest program offerings and incentives to move projects forward.

Attend in-depth breakout sessions on the latest energy efficiency technologies and applications, such as selecting the right compressed air solutions and the benefits of LED lighting. Other session topics include how to get started with Ameren Illinois’ energy efficiency programs and securing funding for your project.

Meet ActOnEnergy Program Allies, trusted contractors who can implement energy efficiency projects

Earn Continuing Education Units

Those who participate will also receive a 15% bonus coupon potentially worth thousands in additional incentive dollars. On average, businesses who have redeemed their 15% coupons have received $5,200 in bonus payouts.

The 2014 Business Symposiums will be held:

Tuesday, June 3, 2014 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

* Registration, Breakfast and Exhibitor Viewing starts at 7 a.m.

Collinsville Gateway Center

One Gateway Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234

Wednesday, June 4, 2014 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

* Registration, Breakfast and Exhibitor Viewing starts at 7 a.m.

Embassy Suites Hotel & Riverfront Conference Center

100 Conference Center Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611



For more information on the Ameren Illinois ActOnEnergy Business Symposiums, including registration information, visit ActOnEnergy.com/symposium or call 1-866-800-0747.



In January, Ameren Illinois was recognized by the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance with the 2014 Inspiring Efficiency Marketing Award for its innovative marketing of the business symposiums. Bestowed annually at the Midwest Energy Solutions Conference (www.meeaconference.org), MEEA’s Marketing Award is presented to an organization that has, through effective marketing, increased the adoption of energy efficient practices in the Midwest region.



Since 2008, the ActOnEnergy Program has helped businesses and non-profit organizations save 2,853 gigawatt hours of electricity and more than 27 million therms of natural gas usage, equivalent to removing more than 419,100 cars from the road in a year, and translating into more than $165 million in total energy savings.



Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 806,000 natural gas customers in Illinois, and our mission is to power the quality of life. Our service area covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com or find us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois. For more on the ActOnEnergy program, visit actonenergy.com.

