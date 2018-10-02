COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is enhancing the energy reliability and flexibility of the company's transmission system throughout Madison County by constructing two, new substations – one each in Troy and Collinsville, respectively.

Construction of a 345/138kV substation in rural Troy, known as Jarvis substation, is underway near the intersection of West Kirsch and North Liberty roads.

A transmission substation is much larger in size than a neighborhood distribution substation. It steps down high voltage it receives to a much lower voltage that can be transferred to a distribution substation. The distribution substation then steps down the voltage even further for delivery to small transformers, which starts the process of lowering the voltage for delivery of power to a customer's home or business.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Collinsville, construction has started on a new 138kV substation, known as Kren substation, adjacent to the company's East Collinsville Substation on Clay School Road.

Both substations will tie into the Collinsville Canteen Substation near the frontage road of Interstates 55/70. In addition, the company is making various power line enhancements and circuit additions between the three substations.

“This project is a key step in our long-range plans to construct a more robust electric grid to meet our customers growing needs,” said Richard Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. “We're excited to bring these innovative enhancements to our customers in Madison County."

The enhancements are part of Ameren Illinois’ multi-year initiative to modernize its energy delivery system. Since 2012, the company has implemented hundreds of projects, adding new technology and strengthening poles, wires and distribution equipment. As a result, reliability has improved by an average of 17 percent.

More like this: