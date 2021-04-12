ALTON – Ameren Illinois customers in Alton and Godfrey will see energy at work firsthand throughout the spring and summer as crews replace vintage steel pipeline and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.

Crews working on behalf of Ameren Illinois started to replace 16,000 feet of natural gas pipeline and more than 200 individual customers' natural gas services. The upgrades will occur on and around Holly Hill and Sering Avenue in Alton, and around Enos Lane in Godfrey. All the work in these two communities for this nearly $2 million project should be completed by October, weather pending.

"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Eric Kozak, Vice President of Gas Operations, Ameren Illinois. "Many customers associate Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Alton and Godfrey. We have 12 full-time natural gas employees in Alton who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects."

For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual meters over to their new services just before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.

Safe Digging

As required by law, Ameren Illinois will call JULIE (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers will see paint marks and colored flags in the field and along the road to mark the location of underground utilities.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

