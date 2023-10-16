COLLINSVILLE – Today, Ameren Illinois announced a key senior leadership change and the retirement of one vice president.

Luke Wollin has stepped into the role of Ameren Illinois Vice President, Electric Operations and Distribution, effective Oct. 1. Wollin joined Ameren in 2003, transitioned into leadership in 2013 as Ameren Transmission Manager and since then has held roles in Design Engineering and Transmission Operations & Maintenance prior to his role as Vice President, Transmission Engineering and Construction.

Wollin grew up in Kinmundy, Illinois. He earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and his master's in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Missouri and Illinois. He is active in many industry groups including Edison EIectric Institute (EEI), and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). He will report to Patrick Smith, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois.

Craig Gilson, Vice President of Electric Operations and Distribution, will retire on Jan. 3, after 41 years of service with the company. Gilson joined Central Illinois Light Company (CILCO), now Ameren Illinois, as an engineer in CILCO's Power Generation. Gilson spent 19 years in power generation for CILCO in various roles throughout his career. Gilson transitioned to energy delivery in 2001 as Director of Division Operations, Ameren Illinois. Over the next few months, Gilson will work with Wollin to transition leadership responsibilities.

Gilson is a native of Havana, Illinois. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois, a master's in business administration from Bradley University, and is a certified Project Management Professional. Gilson chaired the Reliability and Resiliency Working Group for the Edison Electric Institute Distribution Executive Committee. Throughout his career Craig has served on a variety of local and national boards and has chaired fundraisers for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate, community food banks, and other organizations focused on community health.

"These leadership changes position us to continue executing on our plan to build a cleaner, greener and more resilient energy grid and deliver value for our customers," said Leonard Singh, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. Our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

