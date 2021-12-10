Ameren Illinois announced around 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, it is activating its Emergency Operations Center to assess the damage caused by severe weather in the region. The Emergency Operations Center will be staffed around the clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support, and communication.

"We are following our well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible," Brian Bretsch, a public spokesperson for Ameren Illinois said. "Support resources are being mobilized and we're moving our workers to the impacted areas.

"Customer safety is of utmost importance, particularly when severe weather occurs. We urge our customers to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting any downed lines to Ameren Illinois."

Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outages to Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.

Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.

If necessary, Ameren Illinois will deploy employees trained as wire watchers dispatched to down power lines in the area to keep people from accidentally coming in contact with live wires.

