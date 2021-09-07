ST. LOUIS - To help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida recover from the disaster, Ameren Corporation not only sent equipment and hundreds of co-workers to Louisiana, the company is also donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross for additional relief assistance.

"Our thoughts go out to all the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida as they go about the work of recovering from the damage caused by this storm," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president, and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "In addition to deploying hundreds of our Ameren co-workers to assist with getting the power back on, we are adding a donation to support the American Red Cross and the critical role they play in providing emergency relief to so many in need during this challenging time."

Ameren is an engaged partner in the electric industry's mutual assistance network through Edison Electric Institute, and is available to help with workforce resources, while also providing financial donations when emergencies in other parts of the country occur. Through the mutual assistance network, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are eligible to ask for assistance from neighboring energy companies when a crisis occurs.

For those wishing to make their own donation, please visit RedCross.org to make a contribution.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission, and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com , or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp , Facebook.com/AmerenCorp , or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren .

