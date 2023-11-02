JERSEY - Jersey junior Amelia Strebel is working with tenacity this fall as winter begins in preparation for the 2024 indoor and spring outdoor track and field season. She has been diligent about her time in the weight room and her father, Kevin, who doubles as Jersey’s head girls track and field coach, said he expects big things from her in the spring.

Amelia is a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Kevin Strebel said Amelia works out often during early bird time before school and he said he was proud of all the improvements she made last season.

Amelia said she agrees she has worked hard and hopes to improve her technique going into next season.

“I am excited to see what I can do next season,” she said.

Last year, Amelia posted bests of 96-1.25 in the discus and 32-3 in the shot put. She hopes to post some even better performances this coming spring.

The Panthers' junior placed third in the shot put in the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet and sixth in the discus.

Amelia has played basketball, but right now she is focusing on Scholar Bowl and also her academics. But when we reach February 2024, she will be focused on the development of her skills in the shot put and discus both indoors and outdoors.

Again congrats to Amelia Strebel on her Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month honor.

