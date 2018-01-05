SPRINGFIELD, MO - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.

Drury was again named among the top schools in the Midwest on the U.S. News "Best Regional Universities" list this year. Drury earned outstanding marks for its ability to deliver personalized attention to students, thanks to a high percentage of classes with 20 or fewer students and a student-to-faculty ratio of 12 to 1. Drury's graduation rate and alumni giving rate were also highlights.

In the fall semester, the following student made the day school Dean's list:

Edwardsville, IL

Cale Ambuehl, Edwardsville Senior HS

