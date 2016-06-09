EDWARDSVILLE - Amazon’s location into the Edwardsville area is going to mean 1,000 added jobs now and hopefully more for the future. Amazon continues to take applications for open positions at the new Edwardsville Fulfillment Center.

Applying is as simple as going to the Amazon site and pulling the box down to the company's location in Edwardsville.

The link to apply for Amazon jobs in the new Edwardsville Fulfillment Center is:

https://search.amazondelivers.jobs/search-jobs?ac=19092&alp=6252001-4896861&alt=4

Joseph Parente, Madison County Administrator, said Amazon working with the Employment and Training people will be putting together a full press effort in getting the word out about jobs in coming weeks.

“Amazon will be calling all the shots, but they will host job fairs and getting the word out, not just trying to hire people, but then orientation and training,” Parente said. “Announcements will be made about how that will happen with dates, locations and all those types of things.”

Parente said Amazon’s location into Madison County will help the area go against the high statewide unemployment factor.

“This will be a lot of good paying jobs with benefits for our residents and it will help our local economy dramatically,” he said. “People are starting to ask me personally where to apply and this is huge for us. This is going to help the employment situation through both the St. Louis and Illinois regions. These are $30,000 to $90,000 a year jobs with benefits coming to Madison County.”

Madison County Chairman Alan Dunstan couldn’t be happier about what the opportunities will mean to the area. He said these jobs and Amazon’s location are the result of many factors that have led up to the decision.

“Amazon is advertising this whole area as a distribution center,” he said. “With Hershey, Proctor and Gamble, Amazon and companies like this, it will lead other people to locate here. This will lead to bigger and better things.”

Dunstan said it his belief Amazon’s location could be the biggest thing to ever come to the freight district and he believes this will be where other similar companies will locate.

“An example is car dealerships bring other car dealerships and the same for restaurants,” he said. “Amazon coming here shows what we have to offer as a region. We are centrally located with an interstate and rail system, foreign trade zones, the river and we have everything to make this the inter-modal capital of the country. That is what we are striving for and I think this will be the tip of the iceberg and we will see a lot more things happening.”

Repairing the Madison County Levee system has made such a difference in attracting businesses like Amazon, Dunstan said.

“Our levees will soon be at the 100-year flood level,” he said. “This has made such a big difference for the economic development folks. We can thank Sen. William Haine, Frank Watson and all those other people who helped make that happen today. We are in better shape now with our levees than we ever have been. I think local government has worked in a bipartisan nature to make the levee changes happen and now the results are starting to show.”

Joliet has an Amazon distribution center and recently it announced it was adding 1,500 additional jobs there. Dunstan is hoping something similar happens here.

“That suggests we might see the same thing happen in Madison County in the future,” he said of the job growth with the Amazon center in Joliet.

