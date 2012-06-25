WHAT: "Amazing Wonders" Vacation Bible School

WHEN: Sunday, July 15 - Friday, July 20

6:15 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHO: Open to the Public | For Kids Ages 4 - 12 & Students Who Have Completed Grades 6 - 8

COST: Free

WHY: Mark your calendars and plan to join us for the best free week of summer for kids ages 4-12. "Amazing Wonders" Vacation Bible School will take place July 15-20 (6:15 - 9 p.m.). Watch amazing things happen as your child encounters God like never before. The kids will tour some of the world's most marvelous natural wonders and learn to trust and recognize God as they explore His awesome power. Amazing Wonders Aviation has your child's ticket-book his/her Vacation Bible School adventure today. Adults can join the fun on Friday during Family Night. Online pre-registration is preferred (visit www.FBCMVBS.Weebly.org ), but you may register the day of the event as well.

Fuel Middle School Vacation Bible School - "Momentum"

The FBCM Student Ministry will offer Fuel, a fun, yet more mature VBS-like experience, for middle school students who have completed grades 6-8 on Sunday, July 15 - Thursday, July 19 from 6:15 p.m. - 9 p.m. This fun event will help middle school students learn how to achieve momentum in their spiritual lives. Pre-registration is preferred (stop by the church office), but you may register the day of the event as well.

For more information on either of these events, call the church office (667-8221) or visit our website: www.FBMaryville.org.

