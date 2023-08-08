WOOD RIVER – Prepare for an unforgettable evening of unity, hope, and outstanding musical performances at the highly anticipated annual music festival, Amare's Rockin' for Recovery, proudly presented by Bickle Electric Heating & Cooling Contracting Co. This empowering event is set to raise awareness and pay tribute to the inspiring journey of individuals and families who have triumphed over substance use challenges. Organized by the Riverbend area nonprofit, Amare, the festival will take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, transforming the Bethalto Central Park fairgrounds into a hub of entertainment and community connection.

Aligned with the spirit of National Recovery Month, which takes place each September, Rockin' for Recovery is poised to educate and engage the public on the importance of treatment services, recovery, and the vital resources available to those navigating the path of substance use disorder and co-occurring disorders. Rooted in Wood River, Illinois, Amare is a dynamic nonprofit serving the Illinois Riverbend and metro-east region, fervently committed to assisting individuals and families in their journey toward sustainable recovery through comprehensive support services such as recovery coaching, family recovery coaching, treatment and detox navigation, support and educational groups, and more.

Amare invites attendees of all ages to enjoy a family-friendly extravaganza that includes tantalizing food truck options such as Woodson BBQ, Takozz, and Cake Pop a Go-Go. The excitement continues with an array of bounce houses courtesy of Gateway Bounce, captivating face painting, and informative resource and organization booths. Additionally, patrons will have the opportunity to explore vendor offerings while delighting in the centerpiece of the event: live music that promises to elevate spirits and amplify the celebration.

Setting the stage ablaze as the headliner is the electrifying Desperado: A Tribute to The Eagles. Channeling the musical genius of Don Henley and Joe Walsh, Desperado's contagious energy is sure to leave the audience humming the iconic melodies of "Take it Easy" long after the festival concludes.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a groundbreaking inaugural appearance, Dry Clean Only is poised to open for Desperado, followed by the triumphant return of Alton favorites, Hideous Gentlemen, who will grace the stage with their distinctive blend of edgy and funky guitar prowess. Their original compositions, including hits like "Rain Dance Shake," "Hard Times," and "Holding Cards," will undoubtedly ignite the crowd. Rounding out the lineup is the remarkable Fortunate Son: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival, ensuring a diverse and captivating musical journey for all.

Amare's Rockin' for Recovery warmly welcomes the community with open arms and free admission, expecting a spirited turnout of over 500 attendees. The generous support of sponsors such as Bickle Electric Heating & Cooling Contracting Co., Advanced Wiring Solutions, Laboratory, Growth, & Development, Logo It, SHC Foundation, and My Mix 94.3 FM underscores the festival's significance in promoting awareness and that recovery is possible for everyone.

Individuals looking to bolster Amare's vital mission or seeking more information on their comprehensive recovery support services are encouraged to contact Amare's dedicated Executive Director, Ty Bechel, at 618-780-4843. Vendors interested in securing booth registrations are invited to reach out to Melissa Hassen at 618-975-4259 or Alida Barela at 618-823-8892. Passionate volunteers eager to contribute can connect with Sharon Chapman at 636-248-1243.

For general admission tickets, please visit Amare's Eventbrite page at https://tinyurl.com/5ae7jyjb to register or simply show up for the fun. If you support Amare’s mission of working with individuals and families impacted by drug or alcohol addiction and would to make a monthly or one-time financial contribution, send checks payable to Amare to PO Box 384, Wood River, IL 62095 or visit https://givebutter.com/prNmah.

More like this: