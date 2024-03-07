Amare, a well-known area recovery and support service organization for substance abusers, continues to impact many lives in the region. Amare now has locations in Jerseyville, Wood River, Swansea and Pana.

The Jerseyville location has been in operation for about nine months, Ty Bechel, one of the founders, said. Amare has been going since 2015 and was all-volunteer until 2021. The new Jerseyville location services not only Jersey County, but Greene and Calhoun residents. Bechel continues to spread the word that the Jersey location is there for residents in that region.

Wood River has the only walk-in location for Amare services, but through the other locations, appointments can be made and support can be obtained for the start of recovery.

Bechel said Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns has been very supportive of their work. Prior to the changes statewide regarding cash bail, Amare was working a lot in the Jersey Jail to offer support to those housed there, but now it has become something more individualized through the people reaching out for their help.

On March 21, 2024, Amare has its biggest fundraiser of the year at the Holiday Shores Clubhouse. The March event is Amare’s spring fundraiser and all proceeds go back to Amare for its work assisting people with recovery. Santino’s will provide the food that night and tickets are $25. Extra contributions can also be given at the event. Bechel said the extra support is very important overall to the organization.

Bechel described Amare as a regional recovery community organization providing services and support for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorders in four Illinois counties - Madison, Jersey, Christian and St. Clair.

Amare focuses on recovery coaching, resource navigation, treatment placement, family support, skills and education and awareness with its approach.

The Amare executive director wanted to make sure people were aware of the new Amare location at 722 County Road in Jerseyville. He said the location will make it much easier for those who reside in Jersey and the neighboring counties to receive help.

Bechel said he always gives credit to God for how Amare has been able to expand and offer recovery help to so many now across the state.

“The communities have trusted us and we are glad to be a part of it,” he said. “We are thankful we have been able to expand to different areas. It took me falling to my knees on Aug. 19, 2012, crying for some purpose in my life and to take me out of addiction. I always give credit to God for the push.”

Here is a full breakdown of some of Amare's services/programs:

Evidence-based recovery support services - recovery coaching, support, and recovery planning, linkage to substance abuse treatment (detox, residential, medical assisted treatment), transportation, employment coaching, telephone recovery support, sober living scholarships (if funding is available), bus passes (if funding is available).

Family Connections and Support Program - recovery coaching and support for family members to teach them about addiction, codependency, and how to love their loved one struggling with a substance use disorder.

Groups - Monday Night Movie nights at our Wood River office, Grief Group on Fridays at our Wood River office.

Education and Awareness - Narcan training, education training for businesses, town hall meetings, etc.

