Edwardsville, Ill. – May 6, 2014 - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Amanda Hornacek, of Troy, Ill., as coordinator. Hornacek’s responsibilities will include coordination of communications, membership and office implementation.

“We are excited to have Amanda join the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois as coordinator,” said Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois Executive Director, Ellen Krohne. “Amanda’s skill set will be put to use immediately on several projects.”

Hornacek holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master’s degree in business administration from Missouri Baptist University. She has worked in the non-profit sector as a community relations manager, as well as in the for-profit sector as a marketing specialist.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hornacek looks forward to bringing her experience and educational background to the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois.



“I am pleased to be given the opportunity to work for the Leadership Council,” commented Hornacek. “Being a resident of Madison County for over 30 years, I am excited to see the economic growth in Southwestern Illinois and to be a part of an organization that’s helping to drive that growth.”

Outside of work, Hornacek enjoys volunteering in the local community. She sits on a regional advisory board for CARITAS Family Solutions, as well as many other committees for other organizations.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region. For more information, visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

###

More like this: