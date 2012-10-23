ALTON, IL – Family members and caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease are encouraged to attend “Early Detection Matters: Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms.

Darrell Coons, the outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis, will lead the presentation. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is important. Learn the difference between normal aging and the warning signs of dementia, and receive information on how to seek diagnosis.

To register for this free event sponsored by OASIS, call 1-800-392-0936.

