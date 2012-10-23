ALTON, IL – Family members and caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease are encouraged to attend Early Detection Matters: Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms.

Darrell Coons, the outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis, will lead the presentation. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is important. Learn the difference between normal aging and the warning signs of dementia, and receive information on how to seek diagnosis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

To register for this free event sponsored by OASIS, call 1-800-392-0936.

More like this:

Jun 19, 2023 - Local Longest Day Fundraiser to Provide Info and Support for Alzheimer's Caregivers

Jun 21, 2023 - Longest Day Fundraiser Provides Local Memory Care Resources

Aug 5, 2023 - For Your Health – The A to Zzzzz of Healthy Sleep

Aug 28, 2023 - Little Black Book: Women in Business to Hold Trivia Night

5 days ago - IMPACT Strategies Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For Senior Living Facility  

 