Home Instead Senior Care will be providing a free, comprehensive Alzheimer’s training for family caregivers from 9 a.m. to noon on two consecutive Saturdays – March 30 and April 6 – at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The program will be held in the hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms on both dates. Come and learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, techniques to manage behavior, activities to encourage engagement, assisting with activities of daily living and keeping your loved one safe. The program is presented by Home Instead Senior Care and the AMH Center for Senior Renewal.

Article continues after sponsor message

To register, call Kristina at 618-346-5008 or e-mail familytrainingHISC@aol.com. The deadline to register is March 20. Light refreshments will be served.

More like this: