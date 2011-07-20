ALTON, IL – Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia affect one in every three American families. Dr. Joy Webster, a board certified psychiatrist and medical director of the Memory Disorder and Diagnostic Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, will discuss the early warning signs of dementia at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.

Call 1-800-392-0936 to register for this free presentation. Refreshments will be available.

Dr. Webster will discuss current trends for managing dementia and help identify Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia as opposed to the normal aging process. The presentation is funded in part by the SIU School of Medicine, Memory and Aging Network.

