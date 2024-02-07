EDWARDSVILLE - Alyssa Ragsdale can tell you a few things about herself. For one, she’s Taylor Swift’s biggest fan. And for another, she knows the importance of working hard and doing the best she can.

For her dedication and passion, Alyssa Ragsdale is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Ragsdale is a junior at Edwardsville High School, where she has been a member of the student council and the French Club since her freshman year. She is also on the morning announcements crew and can often be found around running around campus working on projects for her extracurricular activities.

A natural leader, Ragsdale currently serves as the vice president of the EDUCATE organization. She is also an editor with the school’s literary magazine.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

When she’s not in class, working at Panera or finishing up her extracurricular projects, she can usually be found studying. Ragsdale maintains a high GPA in her AP and honors classes. She also regularly volunteers around the community and spends time with her little sisters, ages 7 and 2. Ragsdale tries to be “the best role model and best friend” to them, and she surely succeeds.

While Ragsdale is still deciding what she wants to do after she graduates, she is currently interested in attending Southeast Missouri State University to major in English and psychology. She hopes to eventually work with other people, as she is “very sociable and a ‘people person’ at heart.” She will likely have her choice of schools when the time comes to decide.

“I moved to Edwardsville from Roxana the summer before my freshman year,” Ragsdale added. “I started high school at a school where I knew not a single soul. This forced me to grow immensely out of my comfort zone. Since my freshman year, I have completely abandoned the anxious and insecure girl that I was and become a vivacious and insightful individual. I am passionate, and I love big. And that, by far, is what I am most proud of.”

Congratulations to Alyssa for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

More like this: