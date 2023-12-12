ALTON - Alton High girls basketball star Alyssa Lewis announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, her commitment to continue her academic and athletic (basketball) career at the collegiate level internationally. Alyssa said today she plans to attend Rome City Institute in Rome, Italy, and major in International business.

Lewis is one of the first in recent memory to take a combination athletic-academic scholarship internationally and it is a significant accomplishment, Redbirds' Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said.

Lewis is a key component of Alton's heralded girl's basketball team's success this season. The Redbirds are one of the best girls basketball squads in the state and stand an unblemished 8-0 overall at this point.

Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said Alyssa has landed "a really terrific opportunity for her and her family" with the scholarship offer from Rome City Institute.

Alyssa Lewis is also recognized as a Hayner Public Library Student Spotlight.

The athletic director said Lewis could not turn down this golden opportunity for her college years.

"It is is unique situation," he said. "Students typically stay in the state for college, but to go to Europe is too good of a situation. It is a unique situation and she has a great future. Alyssa has worked on her game the last few years and has become a two-way player on both offense and defense."

Kusnerick said the best point about Lewis' success on both the hardwoods and classroom is she is "just a great kid."

Again, congrats to Alyssa Lewis for her global recognition and Hayner Public Library Student Spotlight honor.

