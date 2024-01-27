BETHALTO - As a student athlete, Alyssa Hoffmann knows the importance of dedication, responsibility and time management.

For her accomplishments, Alyssa Hoffmann is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Hoffmann has an impressive academic record, achieving high honor roll in every semester since her freshman year. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. In her free time, she also participates in the Spanish Club and Eagle Nation Community Outreach, a community service organization that completes volunteer projects around the Riverbend.

Clearly an imitable student, she serves as a role model as a Freshmentor, making sure underclassmen have the guidance they need to be successful in high school. Hoffmann is also a member of Future Educators Rising and earned the IHSA Scholar Athlete Award twice.

But her accomplishments expand past the classroom. Hoffmann has received two varsity letters for the Civic Memorial Pazzazz Dance Team. She also dances and teaches at the Dazzler Dance Company in Bethalto, and she is a part of the new DDC All Stars dance team.

All of this hard work has paid off. Hoffmann was chosen as a graduate marshall at the high school’s 2023 commencement ceremony, and she was named the Mistress of Ceremonies for the 2023 Civic Memorial Homecoming Ceremony. With such a notable resume already, Hoffmann has a bright future ahead of her.

“I get to spend most days of the week at the dance studio either teaching or dancing so when I have free time I really enjoy just hanging out with my friends and family,” she said. “I plan to go to Lewis and Clark to get my associates degree in business and then I plan to go to Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School.”

Congratulations to Alyssa for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

